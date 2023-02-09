close
MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)

Re: Erdogan faces crescendo of criticism over quake response

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on add comment 22 views
no thumb


Yup. I got you. You suffer from malignant narcissism so see chews everywhere. Why are chews so nosy?



Source link

comredg

The author comredg

you might also like

Leave a Response