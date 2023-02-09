MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Erdogan faces crescendo of criticism over quake responseMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on February 9, 2023 add comment 16 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Doh is a joker ZioCon shill spilling what they usually spew Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article What you need to know about Hong Kong’s cross-border students as they return to campuses after Covid-19 curbs lifted next article Acting FAA chief to testify before U.S. Senate panel on computer outage The author comredg you might also like Re: US refuses to call West Bank Israeli occupied territory Re: Palestine too has a right to self-defence Re: Erdogan faces crescendo of criticism over quake response Re: Israel: hundreds of soldiers and reservists protest against Netanyahu's legal reforms Re: Main goal is to deny Iran nuclear weapons, says Germany Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email