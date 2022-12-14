Re: Erdogan demands Putin clear Kurdish militias from Syria border region

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Erdogan demands Putin clear Kurdish militias from Syria border regionMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on December 14, 2022 add comment 20 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest The UN is dreadful they practictly do anything for Ukraine but when it cones to Syrua they say abd do nothing. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Trump trails DeSantis by 23 per cent in Republican primary poll, would lose to Biden in 2024 next article U.S.-Africa Leader's Summit "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner … at the White House" The author comredg you might also like Re: Palestine child shot dead by Israel sniper in Jenin Re: Palestine child shot dead by Israel sniper in Jenin Re: Illegal ‘push back’ by Greece leaves migrants alone at sea – Middle East Monitor Re: Israel demolishes four Palestinian houses in occupied West Bank Re: How Israel targets Palestinian society through family separation Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email