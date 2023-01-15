Re: Erdogan condemns Taliban ban on female education as "un-Islamic"





In all these 20 years of barbaric unjustifiable war and attack on Afghanistan and its people by the entire armies of all western and many eastern nations of the so called democratic world ,who cared less about education and women’s rights in Afghanistan who bombed all institutions including hospitals and killed, murdered thousand’s of Afghans. Suddenly et al are concerned about women’s educational rights. To jog some memory did et al not go to war on this old lie in the first instance. The Taliban will and must remain true to the rulings of Sharia. Et al should be sorting out their mess in their own backyards and stop dictating to the Taliban . Give back the stolen money you immoral,unethical ,pathetic excuse of human trash . Generations of Afghan’s will remember your atrocities. We do not forget and forgive easily.





