Re: Erdogan condemns Taliban ban on female education as "un-Islamic"





There was heavy propaganda unleashed about how the government of Afghanistan was extremely bad towards the women of Afghanistan – they mentioned this and that – and the way to cure this and that was to bomb the people of Afghanistan to shreds. There was absolutely no reason for America to go to Afghanistan except for its own economic interest. Notice how they are trying to the same thing with Iran by saying that the Iranian government is so bad towards the women. You see, they succeeded in the past by lying to lie to the people and so they believe they can succeed again. What was done to Afghanistan is unforgivable. People must understand why America went to Afghanistan, and here Is a link:

https://bit.lY/why-did-US-invade-Afghanistan





Source link