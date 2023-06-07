Re: Erdogan appoints Ibrahim Kalin as head of Turkish Intelligence Agency, MIT

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Erdogan appoints Ibrahim Kalin as head of Turkish Intelligence Agency, MITMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on June 7, 2023 add comment 27 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Just the job he wanted. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Re: Australian women in Syria detention camps take gov't to court next article Will Nepal PM’s ‘historic’ India trip, new trade deals, be enough to mend strained ties? The author comredg you might also like Re: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits Saudi Arabia Re: Israel displaces more Palestinian families in occupied Jerusalem Re: Israel settlers attack Palestinian citizens, property in Ein Samia Re: Arab Parliament calls on int'l community to hold Israel accountable Re: Israel: defence minister threatens to send Lebanon back to Stone Age Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email