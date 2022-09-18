Re: Energy deals with Israel violate EU policies, says BDS National Committee





Yet Jews had inferior national, civil and religious rights everywhere else in the Mandates – and contrary to the spirit and letter of the Mandate system in all other countries, not even these were upheld. You are similarly morally challenged when it comes to the rights of Jews under a Palestinian government – you claim that Jews have no rights in Judea and Samaria. The stated goal of the Palestinian governments, both Hamas and the PA, is the ethnic cleansing of Jews from the territories they control. This too is contrary to the legal requirements of the Mandate.

I repeat – you claim that Jews have no rights.





