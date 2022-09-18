Re: Energy deals with Israel violate EU policies, says BDS National Committee





The didn’t. The Balfour Declaration was a pledge to lobby the LoN for the restoriation of the Jewish homeland to the Jewish people. The League did have the right to make such a determination. Not all ethnic groupws would get a homeland under the Wilsonian principles of self determination, and “Palestinians” were not a distinct ethnic identity until the 1960s.

The King-Crane commission (Crane was deeply antisemitic) surveyed the population. Only 6 out of 1500 respondants favoured as Palestinian state. 80% were in favor of a Syrian led state. Palestinian nationalism was a later phenomenon.

Jews are an indigenous people to Israel, as per the definition of indigeneity. Though one might base this on genes as DNA does show that Jews have a common Levantine origin, to qualify ones conclusion on genes alone as you tend to do would be racist nonsense worthy of the eugenics science of Nazi Germany. You really don’t want to go there. Rather it is a matter of language, custom, religion, language and ethnic solidarity.

A good example of an indigenous culture to Israel are the Samaritans. No-one in their right mind, likely excluding you, would claim that the Samaritans are not indigenous to Israel. Yet Samaritan and Jewish culture have a common origin. If you include Samaritans you cannot exclude Jews.





