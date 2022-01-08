Re: Emma Watson post shows Israel’s anti-Semitism smears are beginning to break down – Middle East Monitor





Israel and its supporters have done a good job in inverting fact-based accusations of racism and Apartheid by smearing the accusers of anti-Semitism. However, that is changing and Israel’s quick response to Emma Watson’s solidarity with the Palestinians only exposes this ‘invert the argument’ strategy.

A simple expression of solidarity with oppressed people is not ‘anti’ anything or anybody and many a people who had little or no interest in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict will start looking at the it differently. This whole episode has exposed Israel’s Apartheid policies and its ridiculous defense.





Source link