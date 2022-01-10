Re: Emma Watson post shows Israel’s anti-Semitism smears are beginning to break down – Middle East Monitor





It’s always been about survival and today is no exception.

But there’s one other important thing to consider.

Did you notice how the United States entered and withdrew and reentered the Paris climate convention?

We did a similar move with the Iran appeasement treaty.

This boldly illustrates a dynamic, which is rather common in the modern era. It’s basically called dividing the baby in half. The result is no winners. Essentially both sides are set up to lose. And both sides should resist except that the Arabs do this to themselves.





