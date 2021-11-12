Re: Egyptians have Palestinian blood in their veins

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Egyptians have Palestinian blood in their veinsMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on November 12, 2021 add comment 6 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Egyptians have their own blood and rarely are transfused Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Former Hong Kong police officer granted bail in sedition case linked to alleged online comments about inspector killed at sea next article Appeals court agrees to temporarily block access to former-President Trump’s White House records in Jan. 6 probe The author comredg you might also like Re: Rushing to support the ‘ugly, extremist face of Israel’ does not defend ‘free speech’ – Middle East Monitor Re: Israel ‘literally owned Congress,’ says Trump – Middle East Monitor Re: Israel ‘literally owned Congress,’ says Trump – Middle East Monitor Re: Algerian President not to attend Paris conference on Libya Re: Free in Israel, convicted spy Jonathan Pollard calls for more Americans to betray their country Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email