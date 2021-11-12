Re: Egyptians chant Palestinian song after spotting Israel tourists





It’s still early days and the full scope of the systems capabilities has still be be revealed. That said, I have always been impressed by the electronics fielded by the Israelis . For example during the Yom Kippur War, the IDF met the Syrian Navy at the Battle of Latakia. The Syrians were armed with the combat proven Styx missile which had twice the range of the new untested Israeli Gabriel . The Syrians launched over 24 missiles at the 5 Israeli boats all were defeated by Israeli electronic warfare.

During one of the recent air strikes on Syria, video evidence emerged of Syrian missiles doing 180 degrees after launch and impacting with the ground.

Whilst the West was investing in AWAC aircraft such as the E3 sentry ( recognised by the huge dome on top) the IDF was using the dome less EL/M-2075 Phalcon which is been replaced by the much smaller EL/W-2085.

During Yom Kippur and the capture of Mount Herman, Russians and not Syrians landed on the base to take away Israeli electronic gear.

So yes, I am most impressed by Israeli Electronic warfare equipment , which is also mirrored by the British who the other day spent £100 million on electronic warfare equipment from…Ebit.





