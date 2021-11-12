Re: Egyptians chant Palestinian song after spotting Israel tourists





Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) unveiled a family of new electronic warfare (EW) systems on Thursday which can combat a range of threats, including UAVs, ships, missiles and radar systems.

The

Scorpius family of systems scans the entire surrounding area for

targets and deploys narrowly focused beams to interfere with multiple

threats across the electromagnetic spectrum. The system effectively

disrupts the operation of electromagnetic systems, including radar,

electronic sensors, navigation and data communications.

What is your take on this. Sounds interesting





Source link