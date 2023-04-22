Re: Egypt sues Netflix over blackwashing 'Queen Cleopatra' series

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Egypt sues Netflix over blackwashing 'Queen Cleopatra' seriesMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on April 22, 2023 add comment 22 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest I’m sure Muslims wouldn’t have at all been offended if Netflix portrayed Mohammed as Chinese. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell asks European navies to patrol Taiwan Strait next article Vetoing the ESG ban is the most capitalist thing Joe Biden has done as president The author comredg you might also like Re: Lebanese-Canadian academic receives life sentence for 1980 Paris synagogue bombing Re: Christians will face jail in Israel for proselytising under proposed bill Re: Christians will face jail in Israel for proselytising under proposed bill Re: Lebanese-Canadian academic receives life sentence for 1980 Paris synagogue bombing Re: Lebanese-Canadian academic receives life sentence for 1980 Paris synagogue bombing Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email