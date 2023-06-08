Re: Egypt refuses to hold funeral for officer who killed Israel soldiers





Do you want to know what is so funny? The friction between the European Jews and the Arabs is like the friction between the Japanese and the Nigerians. What do I mean by that? When was the last time you heard that the Nigerians and the Japanese were at it again? The Japanese and the Nigerians never had any conflict for the simple reason that they lived thousands of miles apart and there are no issues between the two that would cause conflict. And the case of the European Jews and the Arabs is very similar, these two people were complete strangers, they never knew each other, they never met, and they lived thousands of miles apart and they have nothing in common. The conflict began when a bunch of very foreign, very European, Jews came and invaded and occupied Palestine by the use of force. Therefore, the Arabs reacted in a very negative way towards the invaders, the same way the Kenyans reacted towards the British or the Algerians towards the French. These very foreign European Jews in Palestine are not different than any other European invaders of the past years.





