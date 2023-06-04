Re: Egypt, Israel to hold emergency meeting after 3 Israeli soldiers killed along border 





1. October 6, 1973: CIA said there was nothing to indicate that war was about to break out .

2. October 6, 1973: Kissinger said that the Arabs were just bluffing.

3. October 6, 1973: Golda Meyer told Kissinger to get in touch with the Russian ambassador in Washington DC and ask him why were the Russians leaving Egypt and Syria? She said that she believed it was because they suspected that the Jews were about to attack the Arabs. She then said to tell them that the Jews had no plans of attacking the Arabs anytime soon. Of course, there was no way the idea would even enter her mind that it was the Arabs who are about to attack the ingathering of the European Khazars in Palestine.

4. October 6, 1973: wham!

5. The Jews returned the Sinai to Egypt in addition to making an arrangement with America to pay billions of dollars to Egypt so that Egypt will not attack them again.

6. 2011 Pew Research: 98% of the people of Egypt hold anti-Jew sentiments.





