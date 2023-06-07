Re: Egypt, Israel leaders discuss border shootings

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Egypt, Israel leaders discuss border shootingsMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on June 7, 2023 add comment 2 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Please stop breathing. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article US lawmakers slam intent to invite sanctioned Hong Kong leader John Lee for Apec The author comredg you might also like Re: US imposes sanctions for alleged links with Iran’s ballistic missile programme – Middle East Monitor Re: China's criticism of America's 'piecemeal crisis management' in Palestine is based on international law Re: Egypt refuses to hold funeral for officer who killed Israel soldiers Re: Israel has huge plan to expand Judaisation of Jerusalem and attract young settlers Re: US calls on Israel to stop use of ‘deadly force’ against Palestinians – Middle East Monitor Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email