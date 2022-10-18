Re: ‘Egypt is fine!’ – Middle East Monitor





Egypt is an Arab country. Arab countries are short on democracy, human rights and the rest. The Egyptians should have left Muhammad Hosni El Sayed Mubarak in power. He was a gentle dictator. Instead Morsi was installed who tried to turn Egypt into theocratic dictatorship like Iran. The people asked the Egyptian army to save them. The army saved them from Morsi and gave them Al-Sisi who rules with an iron fist. Arabs respect this.

Democracy in Israel is very complex, where every vote counts. Democracy, equal rights, human rights and all the rest matter to population. Every citizen in Israel has equal rights and has the benefit of national insurance. Israel has a citizens’ army where citizens defend the state willing and risk their lives in doing so.

Anyone who rises against Israel will be struck down. No one is coming to save the Palestinians from themselves and their terrorism.





