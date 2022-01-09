Re: Egypt frees activist Ramy Shaath after he renounces nationality, family says

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Egypt frees activist Ramy Shaath after he renounces nationality, family saysMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on January 9, 2022 add comment 7 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest It certainly took them long enough to release an activist, no threat to the gvt. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Podcast: Val Arkoosh Says the U.S. Senate Needs a Doctor (Just Not Dr. Oz) next article Republican Sen. Ron Johnson Will Run For Reelection In Wisconsin. The author comredg you might also like Re: Jerusalem church leader says Israeli extremists threaten Christian presence city Re: US arrests man for spying on Sisi’s political opponents – Middle East Monitor Re: US arrests man for spying on Sisi’s political opponents – Middle East Monitor Re: Syria hands over Daesh militants to Iraq Re: Emma Watson post shows Israel’s anti-Semitism smears are beginning to break down – Middle East Monitor Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email