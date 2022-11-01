Re: Egypt farmers fear rising social tensions over scarce water





In 1972 Egypt had 36 million people. Today it has 98.5 million, almost triple, so it makes sense that the amount of water per person has dropped by 2/3rds. One only has to do the math.

Generalized per person requirements are not the best measure. One should be looking at demographics such as age and industrial as well as agricultural requirements. As urban centers grow better land is eaten up and more marginal land is used for growing crops, so that’s a factor as well. The other factors mentioned in the article are also significant. But the essential problem is too many people.

Egypt needs to curb population growth. This can happen quite naturally by educating women about birth control, encouraging them to have fewer children later in life and better access to medical care so that families do not have more children as “just in case” replacement. Having careers outside the home and better education will encourage this. This is the pattern of most developed countries – natural population growth has actually reversed.





