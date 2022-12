Our Fourth Geneva Convention reads very much ‘otherwise’, Stan.

And yes. I must concur that this peaceful resolution will likely be long after you, I and Joe Biden are departed:(

Through appeals to honour, evil weaves

through nudge, small favour, to deceive

To overturn all rule of law

and in this stead, enslave our poor

False narratives of Holy Land

subdued through stealth, this ‘kerchief dry

Another’s home since time began

where western shore, meets desert sky





Source link