Re: Dozens of Palestinians injured by Israel forces, settler attacks

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Dozens of Palestinians injured by Israel forces, settler attacksMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on October 30, 2022 add comment 18 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest There always is. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Pelosi says her husband’s condition ‘continues to improve’ after ‘life-threatening’ attack next article BRIAN KILMEADE: Fetterman is not fit to serve in the US Senate The author comredg you might also like Re: An anti-Semitism expert says that progressives ‘have the right to exclude Zionists’ – Middle East Monitor Re: Israeli forces kill 12 year old boy Re: The roar of the Lions’ Den – Middle East Monitor Re: UN to investigate apartheid charges against Israel Re: Erdogan: 'We will distribute Russia gas to Europe via Turkiye' Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email