Re: Dozens killed in house fire in Gaza refugee camp





Hamas is not a victim, it is perpetrator of untold misery on the Palestinian population. Under its governance 98% of Gaza’s water supply has become so polluted that it is not fit for human consumption. However, because of Hamas failures in the civil governance of Gaza, 60% of the diseases are water borne and associated with the polluted and toxic water which citizens drink because Hamas has never provided clean water. Hamas failed to deal with sewage and toxic chemicals entering the Gaza Coastal Aquifer from which Gazans obtain their water.

Under Hamas Gazan GDP is extremely low, jobs are few and low paying except for the Hamas men made rich by Hamas.

Hamas sucks the Palestinians dry while giving them back nothing.





