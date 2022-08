Normalisation or Not. Support by Arab regimes or Not. BDS or Not. The fight against the occupation will be won militarily and will be won by the combined resistance of the Palestinian armed groups and Iran-Hizbollah axis. Normalistaion is a desperate Israeli attempt to sideline the Palestinians, Not a desperate Palestinian attempt to remain relevant. Palestine and its cause requires no effort on its behalf to remain relevant. It is and always will be in the hearts of almost 2 Billion Muslims.





