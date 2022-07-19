Re: Don’t ‘shy away’ from discussing Israeli apartheid says Lib Dem’s Palestinian MP – Middle East Monitor

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Don’t ‘shy away’ from discussing Israeli apartheid says Lib Dem’s Palestinian MP – Middle East MonitorMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on July 19, 2022 add comment 11 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest I haven’t seen any facts to face from you yet. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Houston’s alliantgroup Chief Technology & Digital Officer named… next article Reps. Rashida Tlaib, Andy Levin arrested after protest outside US Supreme Court The author comredg you might also like Re: Turkiye hopes US will not fall for lawmaker ‘game’ on F-16 sales – Middle East Monitor Re: Biden proved that Israel is a US proxy in the Middle East Re: Israelis commemorate the anniversary of the second Lebanon War, amid fears of a third Re: Turkiye First Lady receives Palestinian musicians Re: Palestine hands bullet that killed Al Jazeera journalist to US for examination Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email