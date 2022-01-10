MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Does the killer Soleimani really deserve to be eulogised?MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on January 10, 2022 add comment 6 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest AshkeNazi fairy tales by the demented Stanislav-ski Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Belo App Integrates with OpenNode to Enable Instant Bitcoin… next article Philly lawyer joining GOP field chasing open US Senate seat The author comredg you might also like Re: The real ‘Doomsday Scenario’: How Palestinian hunger striker, Abu Hawash, forced Israeli concession – Middle East Monitor Re: Mahmoud Abbas begins 17th year as Palestinian President Re: Jerusalem church leader says Israeli extremists threaten Christian presence city Re: Israeli special force detains Palestinian students Re: Iran ‘ready to talk’ to countries concerned about Ukraine plane downing – Middle East Monitor Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email