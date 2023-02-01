Re: Does Denmark have an Islamophobia problem that it does not like to admit?





Muslims should be wary about demanding laws that ban blasphemy. In the eyes of christians, muslim claims that Jesus is not both god and the son of god is… er…. blasphemy.

Is burning a koran blasphemous anyway? I thought damaged or illegible korans could be destroyed by burning or is this a case where it’s the thought that counts?

What if someone burns what they say is a koran and then denies that it was a koran at their trial?

It’s interesting and revealing that muslims seem to make much more fuss about someone allegedly burning a koran that someone – almost certainly an enthusiastic muslim – blowing a few dozen muslim policemen to bits in a mosque in Pakistan. An interesting order of priorities.





