Re: Does anyone actually believe what Mahmoud Abbas says?





Part I – Mahmoud Abbas, the Last Palestinian or the Man who became King of the Palestinians.

Mahmoud Abbas was not your typical gun toting terrorist. He was a terrorist in a suit who was the go between the PLO and many Arab states who provided funding for the PLO and terrorism. Abbas was the treasurer of the Palestinians. He was so important Arafat could not knock him off without doing major damage to the PLO.

In the late 1970s there arose among the Palestinians a somewhat moderate wing. Abbas had this impertinent suggestion that the Palestinians should try negotiating with the Israelis instead of fighting them. This led Arafat to a murderous purge of the PLO of these radical members but not Abbas because of his importance.

Abbas was never a fan of the intifadas and said that the violence of the intifadas was a mistake which hurt Palestinians. The Americans liked what they heard from Abbas and forced him upon Arafat as his prime minister. Abbas found that he had no power as prime minister under Arafat and quit.

Upon Arafat dying (on Nov. 10, 2004) the Americans had him crowned as King of the Palestinians. Abbas ran and

won the presidency on January 10, 2005 with Arafat squirming in his grave. Abbas learned many lessons from Arafat and purged, without killing anyone, his opponents and gathered power to himself and his close associates.





Source link