MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Does anyone actually believe what Mahmoud Abbas says?MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on December 22, 2022 add comment 15 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest On this I agree. Nobody believes, or should believe anything that empty suit says. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article WATCH: Native Bidaské with Newly Appointed Michigan Court of Appeals Justice Allie Greenleaf Maldonado next article Ukraine’s Zelenskiy tells U.S. Congress aid is ‘not charity’, urges more support The author comredg you might also like Re: Israel demolishes tents, displaces Palestinians in Hebron Re: Netanyahu expected to complete Israeli gov’t formation Wednesday – Middle East Monitor Re: US is not planning Iran drone curbs on Wednesday Re: Israel shoots Palestinian boy in head with rubber bullets Re: Biden launches task force to probe US parts in Iranian drones Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email