Re: 'Do you support attacks on Palestinians?' Jerusalem Post asks in Twitter poll

In 2009 when the Jews were bombing Gaza, the ADL did a survey and they said that the overwhelming majority of American Jews supported the war. I knew immediately that they would regret printing that article and that they would delete it and I was correct and they did delete it. But I had already saved it. Yesterday I was sharing that link but JamalX was telling me that he was getting an error message and he could not see my link. I tested it at four different browsers and it was working. Can you do me a favor and test this link on your browser and tell me if you are getting an error message?

