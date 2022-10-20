close
MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)

Re: Did Israel, not Lehi, murder UN Mediator, Folke Bernadotte, in 1948?

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on add comment 13 views
no thumb


And the so called Nakba should also be deposited the dustbin of Paliwood history.



Source link

comredg

The author comredg

you might also like

Leave a Response