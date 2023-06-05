Re: Despite peace and normalisation deals, Israel remains an alien state

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Despite peace and normalisation deals, Israel remains an alien stateMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on June 5, 2023 add comment 17 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest You mean Apartheid disappointed Gideon Levy? Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article South China Sea: three barriers to a fully fledged Philippines-Vietnam alliance next article Kansas City Chiefs celebrate their Super Bowl victory with visit to the White House The author comredg you might also like Re: Hebrew songs in Jerusalem school are 'Israelisation' of education, Palestine Education Ministry says Re: Netanyahu convenes Iran war drill, scorns UN nuclear watchdog Re: Drought drives economic exodus from Iraq rivers and marshlands Re: Egypt, Israel to hold emergency meeting after 3 Israeli soldiers killed along border Re: CCTV captures moment Israeli settlers attack Palestinian village Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email