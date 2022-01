Re: Despite all Israeli restrictions on Palestinian Football, secondment of the first Palestinian footballer to Spain





I have no idea how a white European people told the world that they

were the Israelite and they were believed. It would be like believing

the Irish returning to Nigeria. It is so odd. In they old days, there

was no DNA but there is today – and the Ashkenazi DNA has been

confirmed to be 0% Middle Eastern – what one would expect. But still,

the European Jews are roaming around Palestine looking completely

alien to the region just like that British were to Kenya. It is so

bizarre.





Source link