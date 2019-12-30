Re: Deputy leader of Muslim Brotherhood declares support for Egyptian Accord





You have made it clear, that you revile this Brotherhood, Pounce. Yet you are not Egyptian and at the last free-and-fair national election … that Brotherhood was shown to command the largest single constituency in that nation. And elsewhere in North Africa and the Middle East? There is a similarly-high level of political sympathy.

And so, Pounce. You plan to continue to revile the democratic principle, on those occasions when the sentiment of nations is weighed and then acted upon: so as to to deliver political power and to allocate political responsibility 🙁





Source link