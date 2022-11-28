Re: ‘Deliberate ambiguity’: Israel’s nuclear weapons are greatest threat to Middle East – Middle East Monitor





The Arab world is fine with Israel’s nukes as they have had this nuclear technology way over 45 years, and never once threatened to wipe or clean another member state off the map or pages of history.

For a number of Arab Counties, a strong Israel is a hedge against against Iranian support for Hizballah, Palestinian terrorist groups in Gaza, and various terrorist and militant groups in Iraq, Syria, and elsewhere throughout the Middle East. Iran has also used the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force to provide support to terrorist organizations, provide cover for associated covert operations, and create instability in the region.





Source link