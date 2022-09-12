Re: Decades after 9/11, Muslims battle plague of Islamophobia in US- Muslims continue to be target of hate, bullying, discrimination, says Council on American-Islamic Relations

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Decades after 9/11, Muslims battle plague of Islamophobia in US- Muslims continue to be target of hate, bullying, discrimination, says Council on American-Islamic RelationsMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on September 12, 2022 add comment 13 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest touche Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Outdoor recreation centre in Hong Kong to be converted into monkeypox quarantine facility next article Biden leaves White House for Boston to tout plan to cut cancer deaths in half The author comredg you might also like Re: Six Syrian refugees found dead on boat reaching Sicily Re: UN official 'alarmed' at targeting of rights defenders in occupied Palestinian territory Re: Lieberman accuses Netanyahu of using Nazi propaganda methods Re: Senior Hamas delegation visits Russia for talks Re: Palestinians showcase their land in Argentina’s Festival of Immigrants – Middle East Monitor Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email