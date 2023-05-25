Re: Data collected by Israel’s electronic wolves helps to terrorise the Palestinians – Middle East Monitor

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Data collected by Israel’s electronic wolves helps to terrorise the Palestinians – Middle East MonitorMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on May 25, 2023 add comment 15 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest So saith the Iranians who are hacking anybody and everybody. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article With firm allies like Japan and Australia, the US can afford to take its eye off the Indo-Pacific when it needs to next article Property Owners Win Big in Two Landmark U.S. Supreme Court Rulings The author comredg you might also like Re: Comedian Jon Stewart on ‘pushback’ for being Jewish Palestine advocate in US – Middle East Monitor Re: The anniversary of the Palestinian Nakba and Israeli independence coincide Re: The anniversary of the Palestinian Nakba and Israeli independence coincide Re: The anniversary of the Palestinian Nakba and Israeli independence coincide Re: The anniversary of the Palestinian Nakba and Israeli independence coincide Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email