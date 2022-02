Re: Daesh leader blows himself up in US raid in north-west Syria, which killed 13 others





Clearly a stunt to lift Biden’s low approval ratings, aided and abetted by the US MSM. Ideologically, there isn’t much difference between Daesh and the other jihadists in Syria that the US and Turkey support and Israel acts as it’s air force. Killing the Daesh leader was ONLY for domestic consumption!





