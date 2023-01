as if it was more than just the latest load of Arab rhetoric wearily trotted out in the continuing dog-and-pony show of support for the entirely unloved Palestinians.

the ’cause’ is little more than a hollow assertion for Arab supremacy. where once the Arabs were swathed in a certitude that they would drive out the Jews by undertaking to make war against them, all that they managed was to bring catastrophe upon the heads of several generations of Palestinian Arab children.





Source link