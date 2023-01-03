Re: Culture of hope: 2022 and the margins of victory in Palestine





2022, in a nutshell …

In October 2022, Francesca Albanese, the UN Special Rapporteur on the Situation of Human Rights in the Palestinian Territory occupied since 1967, submitted a report to the UNGA, where she concluded that the realization of the inalienable right of the Palestinian people to self-determination requires dismantling the Israeli settler-colonialism and apartheid regime.

On 30 November 2022, the UNGA also adopted a resolution to mark Nakba Day, which commemorates the forced expulsion of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians from their lands in 1948.

Viva the Fourth Geneva Convention





