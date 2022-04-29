Re: Cost of the Ukraine war felt in Africa, Global South 





What you are doing is a good deed, as I always say, we need clean up our own backyard first. I grew up under privileged and no one gave me anything. Teach a man to fish…… By the time you have to give someone food and clothing and a place to sleep, many times it usually means they have tapped out family and friends, cousins, brothers and sisters, aunts and uncles, and maybe their local church who collects money for the poor on a daily basis.

Taxes are supposed to be “for the general welfare of the United States”, it does not mean to take from working class person A to keep giving it to non-working class person B. That is what family, church, and charity are for, unless you have paid into unemployment insurance, social security, military disability,…..

When I was growing up, family or friends that ran into financial difficulty, they would could and stay with us until they got back on their feet. The big problem today is that too many women in my lifetime are having babies without a committed partner and have to go on government assistance, which in general is a formula for failure.





