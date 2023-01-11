Re: Corruption and sectarianism need to be eradicated to solve Iraq's problems





After the defeat of the Ottoman occupiers on 30 October 1918 towards the end of the First World War, Palestine, which for 400 years had been part of the Ottoman empire, came under British control.

In 1919, it was agreed that Palestine would become part of the new League of Nations Mandate system, and in 1920, the United Kingdom was named Mandatory Power of the Palestinian Mandate. Neither Jordan nor any other Arab State has any sovereign territorial rights to those territories. —- If I am wrong, please show me.

Resolution 181 confirmed the 1922 recognition by the international community that the Jewish people deserve their own state, a Jewish state, in the historical homeland.

The resolution called for the establishment of two states for two peoples – Jewish and Arab – between the Mediterranean and the Jordan River, each fulfilling the national aspirations of its respective populations. That formula remains Israel’s position with regards to peace negotiations. Then as now, a Palestinian state can only be established through compromise and mutual recognition.

The refusal by the Arab population of the mandate territory to accept UN Partition Resolution 181 (1947) demonstrated that they were not interested in establishing their own state if it meant allowing the existence of a Jewish state. This opposition to acknowledging the right of a Jewish state to exist still lies at the core of the conflict 75 years later, after Jews broke their backs to build a viable nation at the forefront of science and technology.





