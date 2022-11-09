Re: Cop27: Gaza date farmers struggle as bad weather hits harvest





Joseph Trumpledor, the one armed army hero, wrote to his brother about his attachment to the land

“looking over my own fields in my own land. No man will tell me: “Go away, wretch—you are a foreigner in this land!” But if anyone does, then by might and by sword will I defend my fields and my rights. . . . . And if I fall in battle, I shall be happy. I shall know why I have fallen.”

The right and left claimed Trumpledor as their own. On the right, Jabotinsky wrote a poem to his slain friend:

“From Dan to Beersheba,

from Gilead to the shore,

There’s no trail on our soil

not soaked in bloody gore.

. . . . .

Between Ayelet and Metula,

in his silent grave,

The blood of our border watchman

a hero, one-armed, brave”

Jabotinsky founded a youth movement after him. The Zionist socialist founded a Trumpeldor battalion of young and strong Hebrews who by sheer might and determination drained swamps, paved roads, trained for self defence, and founded kibbutzim like Tel Joseph. As a result the Haganah replaced the watchmen and morphed into the IDF. Trumpeldor’s actions saved the Northern Galilee communities and set Israel on the course to have an army to defend the Jews.

Today Kiryat Trumpeldor is Kiryat Shmona, a city of 25,000 Sabra born Israelis who owe their existence to a one armed hero.





