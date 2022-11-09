Re: Cop27: Gaza date farmers struggle as bad weather hits harvest





The one armed war hero Joseph Trumpeldor of Degania in pre-state Israel died defending the Jewish community of Tel Hai in 1920. With his last words he said that “No matter; it is good to die for our country.” Almost every Jewish community in Israel has a Trumpeldor Street or Avenue and almost all Jews are prepared to fight and die for their country.

When the Arabs of Mandate Palestine were faced with fight or flight, they chose flight. Mandate Palestine was not their country and they did not fight and die for country. The Jews fought 5 Arab armies, the militias of Amin Husseini, the militias of Arab communities, the Arab Liberation Army, and irregular soldiers from Arab countries. The Jews fought and died for their country thereby winning the nation state called Israel..





