Re: Companies pillaging water resources in West Bank are violating international law, warns NGO

Al Haq fails to mention the Oslo Accords, the allocation of water resources, and the operation of the joint water commission. It elides the basic fact that Palestinians receive more water than they are entitled to under the Oslo Accords, much of which is provided by Israel and its national water carrier to the Palestinians at less than the cost to produce and distribute.

It also omits that under the Oslo Accords, both Israel and the PA, agreed to increase and utilize their water resources. The Palestinians greatly failed to take advantage of the 80 MCM per year Eastern Aquifer and to desalinate sufficient quantities of water to provide for their needs beyond what was allocated to them under the Oslo Accords. Worst still the Palestinian wastes much of the water resources given to or allocated to them. 35% of the fresh water used for Palestinian use in towns and villages is wasted because Palestinians have leaky pipes which they have failed to repair. The agriculture sector wastes a tremendous amount of water by employing flood irrigation methods and does not utilize drip irrigation or the collection and treatment of waste water in the agriculture sector.

The Palestinians if they were serious about having more water, they could easily increase their access to water by more than 50% by fixing leaky pipes, by using modern drip irrigation, treating waste water and using in agricultural and using the Eastern Aquifer.

Instead of advocating pragmatic steps that Palestinians should take to increase their water supplies, al-Haq makes some specious argument about Israel pillaging Palestinians water resources and offending the Geneva Conventions, the Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural rights.

To argue that Mekorot or other corporations activities violate Palestinians means of subsistence is just absurd. Mekorot delivers water into the Palestinian Water system and the Palestinians determine how to distribute their share of the water supplies. If any Palestinians does not have sufficient water to live, it is the Palestinians` fault that they do not distribute their water fairly and that they have taken no steps to increase the water available to them, including fixing leaky pipes, desalination, accessing the Eastern Aquifer, treating and reusing grey water in agriculture, and stop using flood irrigation.

Israel has built out its capacity for water, by massive investment in desalination plants, by fixing leaky pipes, by using more than 90% of its grey water for use in agriculture and by charging Israelis for every once of water which they use, which is an incentive to conserve water in itself. Therefore Israel can supply residents of Tel Aviv or Shiloh with water if they pay for it.

Palestinians have shirked their responsibilities in the water sector while Israelis have not. However, Al-Haq would blame Israel instead of putting the blame where it belongs.





