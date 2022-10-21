Re: Climate activist Greta Thunberg signs petition calling on Egypt to release political prisoners

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Climate activist Greta Thunberg signs petition calling on Egypt to release political prisonersMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on October 21, 2022 add comment 23 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Why would anyone listen to a young girl like her who may not be too bright to start off with. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Trump's ex strategist Steve Bannon goes on Joe Biden rant as he's sentenced to jail next article Donald Trump relationship with 'Sloppy Steve' Bannon as ex-White House strategist jailed The author comredg you might also like Re: It is a disgrace that the marginalisation of Nubian Egyptians is ongoing Re: Erdogan denies allegations of Turkiye army using chemical weapons – NTV Re: Israel PM: Russia-Iran cooperation a ‘global threat’ – Middle East Monitor Re: Iraq prepares law to support waste-to-energy projects Re: The Palestinians in Gaza must watch in silence as their natural resources are stolen Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email