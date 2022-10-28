Re: Climate activist Greta Thunberg signs petition calling on Egypt to release political prisoners





Self defense is a good argument. That’s why groups like Amnesty and the UNHRC omit Palestinian threats and attacks in order to sell their fables and ignore the root causes of the problem – the unfulfilled expectations of a better life due to the Palestinian kleptocracy.

Lie #10: The term “west bank” is historic. No. It’s a neologism that arose out of Jordanian propaganda. Historic documents refer to it as Judea and Samaria and the term “wb” was designed to convey a sense of territorial unity with the other half of Jordan. It’s quite a nonsensical term given that the Jordan river isn’t even visible from most of what is considered to be the wb. As a term, if you research frequency of use, “west bank” and “east jerusalem” only start to trend around the mid 1960s and didn’t appear in UN documents. Before that Judea and Samaria were more prevalent.

Lie #11: Israel wants “Palestinian” land and wants to expel the Palestinians. Wrong again. It’s a projection of Palestinian and your goals of expelling Jews. I believe your exact words were “GET OUT”|. You borrowed that from Vinegar Hill. Arabs civilians were not expelled in 1967. Jordanian troops and militias were. Nor do Israelis covet Arab homes. You sound like you’re one of the white supremacists from Charlottesville chanting “The Jews will not replace us!!!” Next you’ll claim that those who say that Jews must leave Judea and Samaria are actually not antisemitic but “very fine people”.

Lie #12: The Quran says some nice things about Jews so Muslims aren’t antisemtic. Wrong again. The nice passages are the early ones when Mohammed was trying to convert Jews. The not so nice passages come later, and that latter pronouncements are considered to be the final word. However it’s really just a matter of what gets emphasized the the practitioners. The New Testament says some very nasty things about Jews. You still have Catholic Bishops who think Jews killed Jesus and should be punished for it. I’ve yet to see the Palestinian Authority or the imams use any of the positive passages about Jews, only the negative ones.

There’s a long history of Islamic antisemitism going back to Mohammed. It thats all the current generation uncritically knows and is taught then that’s their current biases. That’s why UNRWA and PA texts have been problematic.





