Re: Climate activist Greta Thunberg signs petition calling on Egypt to release political prisoners





You really don’t get it, do you?Israel has no right to BE in the West Bank it belongs to the Palestinians who have lived there for centuries.

If your son entered a Jewish community and slit the throats of the children while they were sleeping in their beds

Stop being so insulting. If there is any throat slitting it will be by the Israelis as happened at Deir Yassin. Sending out jeeps the next day to tell the Arab inhabitants of Jerusalem they were gong to be next. How dare you lecture anyone about terror.

And stop calling me an antisemite. I’m only antisemitic in your self serving terms of reference. How is it you are accusing me of being anti-Semitic for declaring Israel has no right to the West Bank and Gaza which is itself the position of the international community these past 55 years?

You debase the meaning of anti-semitism and do it huge harm by seeking to weaponise it.





Source link