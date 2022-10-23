close
MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)

Re: Climate activist Greta Thunberg signs petition calling on Egypt to release political prisoners

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on add comment 27 views
no thumb


Article VI:

The President may take the necessary actions and measures to protect the country and the goals of the revolution.

english ahram ORG EG/NewsContent/1/64/58947/Egypt/Politics-/English-text-of-Morsis-Constitutional-Declaration-.aspx

The lever he did not yet possess was the army, but he could have gradually appointed his own people.

What I did find interesting was his attitude towards Hamas. He spanked them, saying, in effect, shut up, you’re not in charge, I am. This is in spite of a 2010 speech where he called Zionists “apes and pigs”.



Source link

comredg

The author comredg

you might also like

Leave a Response