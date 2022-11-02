Re: Climate activist Greta Thunberg signs petition calling on Egypt to release political prisoners





Edward Said, no friend to the Jews, was the promoter of “orientalism”. He kept forgetting that Jews are as oriental as Arabs and are indigenous to “Palestine”. He kept trying to “other” Jews as Europeans.

I doubt you’ve read Lewis or understood him. He doesn’t use the kind of loaded language such as you are used to at your Corbynista clansmen rallies which tell you what to think. In “The Jews of Islam” he dispassionately describes the dhimmi status of Christians and Jews. “On the whole, in contrast to Christian anti-Semitism, the Muslim attitude toward non-Muslims is one not of hate or fear or envy but simply of contempt… The dhimmi cannot and indeed may not defend himself even against such petty but painful attacks as stone throwing, done mainly by children… “

As to the so called “occupation”, I’ve addressed it on multiple occasions. You simply don’t accept my answer that Jews are entitled to close settlement throughout the region of the Mandate and that your calls for ethnic cleansing of Jews are contrary to international law. As an antisemite you refuse to acknowledge that similar situations such as Russians who moved to the Ukraine or the Baltic States, Chinese who moved to Tibet don’t entail demands that “they go back where they came from”. It’s not a case of two, three or ten cases don’t justify wrong behavior, its that the only application of this ersatz misinterpretation of the Geneva Conventions is when it is applied against Jews.





